Figures show stark drop in European dependency on Russian oil, natural gas

Fresh figures have shown the extent of the European Union's efforts to reduce its energy dependency on Russia, with Moscow accounting for just 3% of the bloc's oil imports in the first quarter of this year, compared to 26% during the same period in 2022. The EU has also strayed away from Russian natural gas, relying more heavily on Norway, the United Kingdom and Algeria. It comes as the decline in Moscow's export revenues weakens its currency.



