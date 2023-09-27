'We have to figure it out': Bellevue, Sarpy County approve tax rates for 2024
Sarpy County and the City of Bellevue make it official, both approving their tax rates for next year.
"I was more or less sure that up to 30% of the economy would collapse, but it was way less," Oleg Deripaska told the FT.
A federal government shutdown will happen Saturday if Congress doesn't agree on funding by then. It could risk benefits Americans rely on.
The federal government now has the results of a probe it launched into a federal agency tasked with funding early-stage green technology — an agency that has been the target of employee complaints about hundreds of millions of dollars paid to the green tech sector.Radio-Canada has learned the final report, drafted by an outside firm, will be presented soon to Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne, who is responsible for funding and overseeing Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SD
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street’s ugly September got even worse Tuesday, as a sharp drop for stocks brought them back to where they were in June. The S&P 500 tumbled 1.5% for its fifth loss in the last six days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 388 points, or 1.1%, and the Nasdaq composite lost 1.6%. September has brought a loss of 5.2% so far for the S&P 500, putting it on track to be the worst month of the year by far, as the realization sets in that the Federal Reserve will indeed keep in
With the cost of food, housing, and nearly all essentials on the rise, food banks are becoming increasingly vital for families struggling to make ends meet. Food Banks Canada has graded each Canadian province and territory on efforts to reduce poverty. Nivrita Ganguly reports.
Many are hoping the pay squeeze is over, but there are several reasons why some may yet be worse off.
High levels of gas storage, lower energy prices and new sources of fuel mean Europe is heading into a second winter with scarce Russian gas in a more comfortable position than a year ago. After decades of relying on Russia to supply cheap gas, resuming that dependency became more unlikely than ever following the unexplained explosions a year ago today that hit the Nord Stream pipelines running under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany. Before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Nord Stream 1 pipeline had accounted for 15% of Europe's gas imports in 2021, according to the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Last year's spike in inflation, to the highest level in four decades, was painful enough for American households. Yet the cure — much higher interest rates, to cool spending and hiring — was expected to bring even more pain. Grim forecasts from economists had predicted that as the Federal Reserve jacked up its benchmark rate ever higher, consumers and businesses would curb spending, companies would slash jobs and unemployment would spike as high as 7% or more — twice its level
U.S. consumer confidence dropped to a four-month low in September, weighed down by persistent worries about higher prices and rising fears of a recession, though households remained generally upbeat about the labor market. The second straight monthly decline in confidence reported by the Conference Board on Tuesday also reflected higher interest rates and concerns about the political environment. Confidence fell across all age groups, and was most pronounced among consumers with annual incomes of $50,000 or more.
With less than five days to go before a government shutdown, Speaker McCarthy has a choice to make.
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The head of the European Central Bank said Monday that interest rates will stay high enough to restrict business activity for “as long as necessary” to beat back inflation. Still, she sympathized with homeowners who have seen their mortgage payments jump. Christine Lagarde said rates would stay high because upward pressure on prices “remains strong” in the 20 countries that use the euro currency. "Strong spending on holidays and travel” and increasing wages were slowing
U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said emphatically last week that people "hate inflation, hate it," but he left another fact unspoken - they also punish the politicians in charge when prices rise. The central bank's quest for a "soft landing" of more slowly rising prices and continued economic growth looks increasingly probable. In fact, the U.S. may hit a sweet spot just as the 2024 presidential election campaign crescendos next year.
Greece is to put undocumented migrants to work as builders as it struggles to complete major public projects such as a subway system and an airport in Crete.
(Bloomberg) -- Germany slashed the volume of federal debt sales planned for the fourth quarter by €31 billion ($33 billion) as the government winds down financial support for households and companies hit by soaring energy costs.Most Read from BloombergRepublican Moderates Turn to Rare Maneuver to Avoid Lengthy Government ShutdownDimon Warns 7% Fed Rate Still Possible, Times of India SaysIndians Have Five Days to Deposit $3 Billion in Soon-to-Be-Withdrawn BanknotesStocks Sink as Bears Take Charge
(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is paring back her ambitions to bring Italy’s deficit toward the European Union’s 3% limit next year, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergDimon Warns 7% Fed Rate Still Possible, Times of India SaysRepublican Moderates Turn to Rare Maneuver to Avoid Lengthy Government ShutdownIndians Have Five Days to Deposit $3 Billion in Soon-to-Be-Withdrawn BanknotesTrump Found Liable for Fraud in New York Attorney General’s CaseSto
Moody's Investors Service warned Monday that a government shutdown triggered by a political impasse among House Republicans would negatively impact its current AAA credit rating for U.S. sovereign debt.
Bank of Japan policymakers agreed on the need to maintain ultra-loose monetary settings but were divided on how soon the central bank could end negative interest rates, minutes of its July meeting showed on Wednesday. The nine board members also diverged in their views on whether companies would keep hiking wages next year, the minutes showed, highlighting uncertainty on how quickly the BOJ could begin phasing out its massive stimulus programme. One member said there was "still a significantly long way to go" before the BOJ can revise its negative interest rate policy, the minutes showed.
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares mostly sank Tuesday over worries about a possible U.S. government shutdown and the troubled Chinese economy. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.6% in morning trading to 32,469.85. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.5% to 7,042.50. South Korea's Kospi dropped nearly 1.0% to 2,471.30. Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.9% to 17,578.90, while the Shanghai Composite fell 0.2% to 3,110.86. Investors are watching for Chinese economic indicators being released later in the w
Oil prices may be near $100 a barrel, but a range of factors could prevent a sustained rally above that level, analysts say. They include a projected rise in non-OPEC production, in addition to Russia's need to boost supply to increase revenue and the potential for oil demand to slow given already-high interest rates in major Western economies. A growing number of analysts forecast Brent will surpass $100 a barrel this year as demand rises, supply is constrained, and stocks of fuel and crude are relatively low.
(Reuters) -A "soft landing" for the U.S. economy is more likely than not, Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said on Tuesday, but there is also a 40% chance that the Fed will need to raise interest rates "meaningfully" to beat inflation. Under the more likely scenario -- Kashkari pegged the probability at about 60% -- the Fed "potentially" raises rates one more quarter of a percentage point and then holds borrowing costs steady "long enough to bring inflation back to target in a reasonable period of time," he said in an essay published on the regional Fed bank's website. Inflation by the Fed's preferred measure has dropped from 7% last summer to 3.3% this past July, and U.S. unemployment has only ticked up a bit, reaching 3.8% at last read.