Who fights who next in the UFC bantamweight division?
The Ariel Helwani Show crew reflects on Petr Yan's big win over Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC Macau and who should fight who in the bantamweight division.
It was presumed the four power conference champs would stand well above their competition and earn first-round byes in the 12-team playoff. With two weeks left before the first iteration of the expanded field is set, that is not the case.
Rather than play home games in oppressive summer humidity, the Rays will now play the Angels and Twins in April and May, respectively.
A 20-point loss to Boston College has renewed speculation about Brown's future in Chapel Hill.
Aaron Rodgers, who has been "banged up" this season, is apparently now the healthiest he's been in weeks.
The Suns will face the Lakers in an NBA Cup game on TNT Tuesday night.
Baylor, after sneaking past St. John's in double overtime, struggled to keep up with Tennessee in the Bahamas.
Porzingis has been out for the past five months after undergoing foot surgery.
Navigate a tricky Week 13 waiver wire with these top pickups from fantasy football analyst Andy Behrens!
There are 77 teams that already have six or more wins. There are 82 bowl spots available.
Philadelphia cruised to a win in Los Angeles, but lost some key defensive pieces.
Week 12's Sunday slate is in the books and there were performances and injuries that will have long term fantasy implications. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to breakdown all the action and place the games in three categories: Games we care about the most, games we sort of care about and games that could have been an email.
The Miami Dolphins were looking like one of the most disappointing units of 2024. Then, Week 12 happened. Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts breaks things down.
The Seahawks have shaken off some early-season struggles.
In a game with high stakes for each team's playoff hopes, the Packers rolled over the hobbled 49ers, putting San Francisco's postseason in further peril.
Scott Pianowski breaks down Week 12s top fantasy storylines, including a pair of rookie QBs coming through with big games.
Barkley could end up with 2,000 yards this season. He’s on pace for it, with 1,392 yards through 11 games. That's a career high for Barkley with six games to go.
Auburn was also fined for its fans storming the field.
The NFL will surely be displeased with a Coby Bryant celebration that the Seahawks celebrated on social media.
Does anyone actually want to make the College Football Playoff? On this week's overreaction show, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde discuss the collapse by SEC and Big 12 teams in contention to make the college football playoff.
It took a 31-yard field goal as time expired, but the Chiefs picked up the win on Sunday afternoon in Charlotte.