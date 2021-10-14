Fighting to understand Long COVID

The Canadian Press

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore coach John Harbaugh was asked recently to rank the pulsating finishes these past few weeks that have put his team atop the AFC North. “The next one is going to be the best one,” Harbaugh said with a laugh. The Ravens might very well be headed to another stressful fourth quarter, because up next for them Sunday is a clash with the Los Angeles Chargers. This matchup pits two of the most exciting quarterbacks in the sport in Lamar Jackson and Justin Herbert. It's