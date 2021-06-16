What We Fight For, Mónica Ramírez | MAKERS Moment
Veteran forward Jason Spezza is returning for another kick at the can with the Toronto Maple Leafs.
The shortest offseason in NBA history and condensed season is to blame for the increase in injuries throughout the league, LeBron James said.
Leonard suffered a knee injury in the Clippers' Game 4 victory.
Charlie Montoyo is getting frustrated with the Blue Jays' bullpen, and rightfully so.
Paul will be sidelined for an unknown period of time.
The strange, perhaps questionable circumstances around his re-introduction should not form a dark cloud over Nikita Kucherov.
Kevin Durant put the Brooklyn Nets on his back in Game 5 against the Milwaukee Bucks and produced a playoff performance for the history books.
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Swiss star Roger Federer 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 in the second round of the Noventi Open on Wednesday.
Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse feels the excitement amongst players and staff to get camp started and discusses the challenge ahead.
Brooks and the Wizards reportedly couldn't come to terms on a new contract.
The Tampa Bay Lightning landed their counterpunch in Game 2, taking the game to the New York Islanders to even the series.
These guys are getting paid tens of millions of dollars to play in the NBA. The International Olympic Committee meanwhile pays them nothing — it simply provides a platform to market themselves on a global stage.
Nelson is at least the third person to lose their NBA job today.
The Canadian men advanced to the final round of World Cup qualifying for the first time in 24 years after one of the worst concessions in goalkeeping history.
The New Orleans Pelicans have relieved head coach Stan Van Gundy of his duties.
Benjamin Pavard continued to play after getting knocked out.
The long-simmering feud between Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka is back in the spotlight at this year's U.S. Open.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tyler Mahle tied his career high with 12 strikeouts, Tucker Barnhart drove in the go-ahead run with a double in the seventh inning, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 on Wednesday to finish a three-game sweep. Cincinnati has won six straight and 11 of 13. The Brewers dropped three straight for the first time in nearly a month and were swept for the third time this season. Milwaukee totaled nine hits and four runs in the series against the Reds. Mahle (7-2) al
WASHINGTON (AP) — Russell Westbrook, Bradley Beal and the Wizards will have another coach next season after general manager Tommy Sheppard decided the organization is better off moving on from coach Scott Brooks. Washington made the playoffs three times five years under Brooks but hasn't has just one series victory to show for that from his first season in 2016-17. “I wouldn’t say it didn’t work out — I just think it’s time to move on,” Sheppard said in a video news conference Wednesday. “It’s a
Andy Behrens provides some updates regarding some of the top prospects in MLB, including Hunter Greene and Wander Franco.