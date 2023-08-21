Fight ends with people hit by car in Phoenix

The Canadian Press

HOLYROOD, N.L. — Newfoundland and Labrador RCMP say a man is dead following a highway collision involving a moose over the weekend. Police say the collision occurred Saturday on the Trans-Canada Highway near Middle Gull Pond, N.L. They say a car with four occupants hit a moose that was crossing the highway. The victim, who was a passenger in the car, was taken to hospital where he later died. Police say the others in the vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The victim has not been id