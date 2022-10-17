Fight Breaks Out Between Baseball Fans During Yankees vs Guardians Game in Cleveland

A fight broke out between Yankees and Guardians fans in the bleachers at a playoff game at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio, on October 15.

This video, recorded by Evan Miller, shows the altercation start with an argument between a fan wearing Guardians colors and two fans in Yankees garb. The incident escalates when the fan wearing Guardians colors knocks the hat off a Yankees fan. Both parties then exchange swings before one of the Yankees fans topples down the bleachers.

The Yankee fan still standing on the bleachers throws beer, and a man with a cowboy hat walks over and throws a punch. Someone can then be heard saying, “Stay the [expletive] away from my brother.”

Miller told Storyful the Yankees fans, who he said were brothers, had been insulting a group of Guardians fans who had been throwing peanuts at Yankees fans.

“Punches were then thrown. The two brothers were ejected, as was a Guardians fan,” Miller said. “The other three Guardians fans were escorted out of the stands, but returned to their seats around the eighth inning.”

The Guardians won the game 6-5. The teams play their final American League Division Series game tonight. Credit: Evan Miller via Storyful