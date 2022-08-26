Will the fight between the Rams and Bengals lead to a suspension for Aaron Donald and the end of joint practices? | You Pod to Win the Game

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Los Angeles Rams
    Los Angeles Rams
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab discuss the helmet swinging fight between last season’s Super Bowl combatants. Will the Rams’ superstar defensive lineman be handed a suspension? Myles Garrett was suspended for 6 games for swinging a helmet at the Steelers’ Mason Rudolph back in 2019. Could this be the fight that motivates the league to put an end to joint practices? Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Cole, Yanks miffed with Jays' Manoah after 4-2 victory

    NEW YORK (AP) — Miffed after Aaron Judge was hit by a pitch from Alek Manoah, the frustrated New York Yankees struck back with their bats. Andrew Benintendi launched a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the seventh inning and the Yankees got a win they desperately needed, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 Sunday to avoid a four-game sweep. On the day Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was booed while the team retired the No. 21 of former star Paul O’Neill, the AL East leaders won for just the 10th

  • Nova Scotia ties best ever medal count at Canada Games

    Led by a strong contingent of paddlers, Nova Scotia tied its best total of medals at the Canada Summer Games this year. Nova Scotia placed fifth in the overall medals standings with 56 medals, including 22 gold, at the games in Niagara, Ont., from Aug. 6 to 21. Dartmouth's Lily Baert led the Nova Scotia canoe/kayak team by winning six of the team's 34 medals. "It was a lot of fun and it was a cool event because as paddlers we don't normally compete with a lot of other athletes in different sport

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • CF Montreal cranks up offence to roll Revolution 4-0

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal all but secured a playoff berth following a dominant 4-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday at Stade Saputo. Montreal (14-8-4) now enjoys a seven-game unbeaten run, posting five wins and two draws in that period. “We wanted to come out strong and have a good game and that’s crucial if you want to be a dangerous team and host a playoff game,” said midfielder Samuel Piette. “You have to send a message to other teams and say, 'If you come here, it's not going

  • Islander Anthony MacDonald breaks curse to claim Gold Cup & Saucer win

    It's a victory almost 20 years in the making. Sintra and P.E.I.'s Anthony MacDonald won the 63rd Gold Cup & Saucer race in Charlottetown Saturday night. They tied the track record of 1:50.1 after pulling away from the competition near the three-quarter mark. For MacDonald, the victory follows years of hard work. He's participated in the race 13 times in 19 years, but didn't win until now. "To win the Gold Cup means a lot to me," he said. "It means a lot to this stable ... I know it sounds stupid

  • With her sister by her side, Brooke Henderson sets sights on victory near home

    It might not have been the return home that Brooke Henderson envisioned. But during a first round at the CP Women's Open in Ottawa where the winningest Canadian golfer ever couldn't seem to buy a putt after a hot start, the crowd's support never wavered. "It's OK, Brooke," shouted one fan after Henderson three-putted for bogey on her fifth hole. "You're the best Canada's got," shouted another as Henderson stopped and signed autographs following her round. Henderson finished with a 2-under 69 at

  • How the Blue Jays' remaining schedule compares to wild-card rivals

    The Blue Jays' remaining regular season schedule is no walk in the park.

  • Mihailovic 'happy to continue season' with CF Montréal ahead of AZ Alkmaar transfer

    MONTREAL — When news broke that CF Montréal star Djordje Mihailovic would be moving to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, there was very little surprise he was moving on. The transfer was officially announced on Wednesday after months of speculation on Mihailovic’s future linking him to many clubs, including Premier League team Leeds United. While he always seemed destined for a move to and has not minced words about his European ambitions, his Major League Soccer club saw to it that he would be able to pla

  • Lapena, Canadian women's team gather in Edmonton ahead of World Cup

    TORONTO — Victor Lapena left a steady job in his hometown to move to Ibiza, Spain, for his first professional coaching gig. It paid him 600 euros a month. But it opened a door to something better, and then something even better, and eventually to Toronto to lead Canada's women's basketball team in its quest to be among the world's best. "Everything is connected, like when Steve Jobs talked about adding up the points, linking the points in your life," Lapena said. Sitting in Canada Basketball's o

  • Canada's Szeryk starts CP Women's Open with one of her best rounds of the LPGA season

    OTTAWA — One of the best rounds of Maddie Szeryk's LPGA Tour season could not have come at a better time. Szeryk, from London, Ont., shot a 4-under 67 on Thursday in the first round of the CP Women's Open. She and Hamilton's Alena Sharp finished the day as the low Canadians, tied for 16th with six other players. The 26-year-old Szeryk missed the cut six straight times to start the season before a 67 and a 64 helped her tie for 36th at the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational on July 13. She said on

  • Maier gets nod ahead of veteran Bo Levi Mitchell for Calgary Stampeders

    WINNIPEG — This game will be different for Jake Maier right from the start, but he’s trying not to think about it that way. The Calgary Stampeders’ second-year backup quarterback will get the start in Winnipeg Thursday against the 9-1 Blue Bombers with healthy veteran Bo Levi Mitchell still on the depth chart. Maier said head coach Dave Dickenson gave him the news without making it a big deal. “It’s business as usual,” Maier said. “It wasn’t this super, drawn-out dramatic thing by any means. “He

  • Filly Moira captures 163rd running of $1-million Queen's Plate

    TORONTO — Trainer Kevin Attard has his Stanley Cup. Moira came on strong down the stretch to earn a record-setting victory in the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack. That secured Attard his first career Plate title on his sixth attempt. The win is the culmination of a childhood dream for Attard. And although he's been a finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and earned Grade 1 victories at the E.P. Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales. Attard

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Caroline Garcia, Borna Coric get 1st titles in Cincinnati

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Caroline Garcia generated momentum going into the U.S. Open in a week, capturing the Western & Southern Open women’s championship with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Petra Kvitova on Sunday. And Borna Coric continued his headlong rush up the men’s rankings, completing an improbable run to the championship with a 7-6 (0), 6-2 win over No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first final at this tournament for both players. Coric, 25, is expected to be ranked 29th going into the U.S. Open. He opene

  • Fearing canceled hockey games, this Northern Ontario league will pay for new gear for refs

    The Northern Ontario Hockey Association (NOHA) is in dire need of referees. The league, whose teams have been a fixture in northern rinks since 1919, has lost about 200 on-ice officials over the past few years, which could force cancellations in the 2022-23 season. Jason Marchand, president of the association, said COVID-19 played a "significant" role in keeping refs off the ice recently, but negative interactions between officials and hockey coaches over the years has also been a factor. "Obvio

  • This Ontario man's flag was raised at an Olympic protest in 1976. It's now in Ukraine as a symbol of defiance

    From Montreal to Ukraine by way of northern Ontario, a flag used in an anti-Russian protest at the 1976 Olympics is being used again as a symbol of resistance, this time for Day of the National Flag celebrations in Ukraine. Danylo Myhal, who was born and raised in the Thunder Bay area and lives in the nearby small town of Lappe, has roots in Ukraine and has had the flag since 1972. But it was four years later that the flag, and Myhal himself, found themselves on the international stage, during a

  • Fantasy Football: Top 3 sleeper quarterback candidates

    Here are the quarterbacks fantasy football managers should target in the later rounds of their 2022 drafts.

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Phil Kessel agrees to one-year, $1.5 million deal with Golden Knights

    Forward Phil Kessel has agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

  • Canada back on top of the women's hockey world, but work continues to stay there

    Canada's women's hockey team starts the world championship remembering the words of a man who climbed Mount Everest twice. Jamie Clarke, a Canadian adventurer who reached the top of the world's highest mountain in 1997 and 2010, spoke to the women's team twice in the weeks leading up to February's Olympic Games in Beijing where the Canadian women reclaimed gold. "He talked about conquering Mount Everest. One of his messages was, you're only on top for a split second," head coach Troy Ryan said.