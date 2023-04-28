Fight against Malaria: Promising trends in Kenya and new vaccine to come
In Kenya, over 10.000 people die from malaria each year, but the prevalence rate is on a steady downward trend, and a new vaccine looks set to be approved soon. Meanwhile, fighting continues in Sudan despite warring factions agreeing to extend a truce. Those unable to escape are suffering severe shortages of basic goods, water and electricity. Finally we take you to Ivory Coast for the FEMUA music festival, one of West Africa's biggest Afropop events.