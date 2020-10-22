Fifth-Wheel Camper Burns Below Overpass on Interstate 40 Near Knoxville, Tennessee

A fifth-wheel camping trailer caught fire below an overpass on Interstate 40 near Knoxville, Tennessee, on October 21.

According to reports, the fire spread from a brake fire on the trailer, forcing the driver to pull over on the highway shoulder. Lanes were blocked in both directions due to the blaze.

One man, a bystander who stopped to help the driver, was sent to hospital after suffering possible cardiac arrest following the fire, the report said. Credit: Kenneth Humphrey via Storyful