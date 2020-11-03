Fifth Avenue Stores Board Up Windows in Case of Election Night Unrest

Businesses in New York City were seen boarding up their windows on November 2 to prepare for potential unrest after election results are announced.

Footage tweeted by Joh Jarvis on November 2 shows retailer Bandier being boarded up by workmen on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan.

Many other businesses across the city, including Macy’s flagship store in Herald Square, were also protecting their storefronts with plywood in the event of any riots or looting sparked by the election results. Credit: Joh Jarvis via Storyful