Fierce Winds Whip Up Dust and Reduce Visibility in Colorado

Extreme winds whipped up dust, reducing visibility in Brush, Colorado, amid a red flag warning for the area on April 10.

Paul Acosta filmed video that shows winds blowing dust and debris towards his windshield.

“You cannot see a thing,” Acosta says in the video. “And I’m pulled off completely, thank goodness.”

The National Weather Service in Boulder issued a red flag warning, advising strong winds and dry conditions would create critical fire weather conditions. It also recorded peak winds gusts of up to 68 mph. Credit: Paul Acosta via Storyful