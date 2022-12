Fierce Winds Tear Down Trees as Storm Moves Over Hawaii

Fierce winds tore down trees on Oahu on Monday, December 19, as a Kona storm swept through Hawaii, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

Bands of strong thunderstorms pummeled the islands ahead of a cold front that was due to hit the state on Monday, the NWS said.

This footage shows downed trees at a mall in Kapolei, where high wind and flood warnings were in place. Credit: richard_the_barber via Storyful