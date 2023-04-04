Large Hail Stones Pound Fields and Homes Near Hico, Texas

Drone footage showed fields and homes south of Hico, Texas, covered in large hail stones after a severe storm slammed the area on April 3.

Storm chaser Chad Casey filmed video showing what he described as “two-inch hail stones” 12 miles south of Hico. Casey also took a photo of the hail stones, showing their large size.

Hail, in addition to damaging winds and isolated tornadoes, were a threat through the southeast of the state for Monday, according to media updates.

The National Weather Service warned severe storms were expected again on Tuesday and Tuesday night, and urged residents to have multiple ways to receive weather updates. Credit: Chad Casey via Storyful

