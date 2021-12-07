Fidgety Chihuahua Hangs From Handbag While Getting Nails Trimmed

A dog owner in Herington, Kansas, has come up with an innovative hack for cutting her fidgety chihuahua’s nails.

Cherie Hartman said that her chihuahua won’t sit still while getting his nails trimmed, so she placed him in an old handbag with four leg holes cut out of it.

She shared footage of her clever hack to her TikTok account, writing that she’d made sure he could breathe OK. “And now his nails are nice and trimmed,” she said. Credit: Cherie Renee Hartman via Storyful