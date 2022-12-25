Fiancee of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb's son dies after last week's crash in Gilbert
Caroline Patten, the fiancee of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb's son Cooper, has died after a car crash that killed Cooper and Sheriff Lamb's grandchild.
Caroline Patten, the fiancee of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb's son Cooper, has died after a car crash that killed Cooper and Sheriff Lamb's grandchild.
STORY: "As we know, Santa has been doing that mission for decades. And he's equipped with probably one of the best elements, which is resilience, motivation, to actually get the gift to the kids around the world. So for him, whether it's weather, temperature… It doesn't really matter," said Lieutenant-General Alain Pelletier, the North American Aerospace Defense Command deputy commander, or NORAD, which tracks the yuletide flight.For 67 years, NORAD, a joint U.S.-Canadian military command based at Peterson Air Force base in Colorado Springs, Colorado, has provided images and updates on the legendary figure's worldwide journey along with its main task of monitoring air defenses and issuing aerospace and maritime warnings.The Santa tracker tradition originated from a 1955 misprint in a Colorado Springs newspaper of the telephone number of a department store for children to call and speak with Santa. The listed number went to what was then known as the Continental Air Defense Command.An understanding officer took the youngsters' calls and assured them that Santa, also known as Father Christmas or Saint Nick, was airborne and on schedule to deliver presents to good girls and boys, flying aboard his reindeer-powered sleigh.The Santa tracker goes live at 4 a.m. EST (0900 GMT) on Friday (December 23) on the NORAD website, but interested kids or adults can also download an app or follow Santa's journey on social media sites like Twitter or Facebook."Actually, we had over 2 million social followers last year and a 4 billion reach across the globe," NORAD deputy commander Pelletier said.
The British TV host shared snaps of the unique decorations on his evergreen in an Instagram post on Thursday
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Matt Boldy scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period and added two assists, and the Minnesota Wild won their season-best sixth straight game while continuing their two-year domination of the Anaheim Ducks with a 4-1 victory Wednesday night. Connor Dewar and Joel Eriksson Ek also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 21 saves for the Wild, who have earned 13 consecutive victories over the Ducks since January 2021. Anaheim has earned only four points during that stre
DALLAS (AP) — Warren Foegele broke a tie with 8:14 left and the Edmonton Oilers scored three times in the third period to beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 on Wednesday night. Mattias Janmark had two goals and an assist as the Oilers snapped a three-game losing streak. Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid also scored for Edmonton against the Central Division leaders. McDavid scored on the rush on his only shot on goal to make it 5-3 with 3:43 remaining. He leads the NHL with 29 goals and 6
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the second straight week, the fate of the New England Patriots was sealed on a late-game mistake. Entering a crucial three-game stretch with little margin for error, the Patriots saw their playoff hopes pushed further in the wrong direction when Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball at the worst possible moment, essentially sealing a 22-18 defeat to Cincinnati. One of the team’s top performers this season, Stevenson lost the ball with New England trailing by four and
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Detroit Lions had every reason to be confident when they arrived at Bank of America Stadium. Their offence was on roll and their defensive issues — particularly stopping the run — appeared to have been resolved. They’d won six of seven games, vaulting into contention for a wild-card berth. That’s what made Saturday’s 37-23 loss to Carolina all the more inexplicable. The Lions allowed the Panthers to pile up a franchise-record 570 yards — including 320 on the ground. D'
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — For the most part, Tariq Woolen’s rookie season in Seattle has gotten one glowing review after another. He has six interceptions, which is tied for the league lead and the most by any rookie. He's making a case for defensive rookie of the year. And he’s already getting special treatment from opponents choosing not to throw his direction at times. But for all the accolades Woolen has received, he’s still a young cornerback prone to the occasional mistake. That’s what happened
Washington Capitals left-winger Alex Ovechkin, Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev and Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Ovechkin had two goals and four assists as the Capitals won all three of their games on the week. The 37-year-old also furthered his name in the history books, passing Gordie Howe for second on the NHL's all-time career goals list. Needing two to pass Howe, Ovechkin scored twice in a 4-1 over the Winnipeg
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score, Kansas City shut down Geno Smith and Seattle's slumping offense and the Chiefs rolled to a 24-10 victory over the Seahawks on Saturday. Travis Kelce had six catches for 113 yards, and Kadarius Toney and Jerick McKinnon had touchdown catches as the AFC West champion Chiefs (12-3) remained tied with Buffalo for the conference's best record with two games to go. The Chiefs stopped the Seahawks (7-8) twice on fou
NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Verlander's phone rang in November. New York Mets owner Steve Cohen was on the line. “It really wasn’t a baseball call. It was just a ‘Hey, this is Steve. You’re Justin. Let me get to know you a little bit,’" the pitcher recalled Tuesday. That conversation led to an $86.7 million, two-year contract on Dec. 5, a deal that was finalized two days later. The three-time Cy Young Award winner was introduced at a news conference Tuesday at Citi Field. Verlander joins former Detro
As 2023 approaches, a look back at some of the success stories in Canadian sports warrants recognition for the exciting new stars of the future. The Canadian Press dives into Canada’s breakout stars of 2022 to keep an eye out for in the years to come. SUMMER MCINTOSH, SWIMMING The Toronto native wasn’t an unknown entering 2022, but McIntosh brightened her star on just about every stage she could. After an Olympic showing that saw her finish fourth in two events last year, the 16-year-old picked
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Back-to-back losses haven't knocked Washington out of playoff position just yet. The question is which quarterback coach Ron Rivera will turn to to get the Commanders into the postseason. Taylor Heinicke was replaced by Carson Wentz after two turnovers in the fourth quarter and the Commanders lost 37-20 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, putting the question about the starting quarterback in doubt heading into the most important part of the season. “I’ll make a deci
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — With the New York Giants putting together their first sustained drive at Minnesota, tight end Daniel Bellinger hauled in a 16-yard pass from quarterback Daniel Jones and tried to pick up extra yardage. Vikings rookie linebacker Brian Asamoah came from behind and chopped the ball out of Bellinger’s hands and deftly scooped up the fumble at the Minnesota 24. The Vikings went the other way for a field goal. The ball continued slipping out of the hands of Giants players in a 27-24
The NFL-leading Philadelphia Eagles had a league-best eight players, including quarterback Jalen Hurts, selected for the first Pro Bowl Games. The league announced rosters for the NFC and AFC on Wednesday. Players from both conferences will compete in weeklong skills competitions culminated with a flag football game on Sunday, February 5, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The NFL eliminated its full-contact all-star game in September. Kansas City and Dallas each had seven players chosen for the
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rasmus Andersson scored 2:24 into overtime and the Calgary Flames beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Friday night. Andersson beat Lukas Dostal with a wrist shot from the right circle to extend Calgary’s point streak to four games, with three wins in that stretch. Michael Stone and Brett Ritchie also scored, and Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves as the Flames wrapped up a successful four-game California road trip. Mason McTavish and Jakob Silfverberg had power-play goals — the sixth
Washington Capitals left-winger Alex Ovechkin, Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev and Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Ovechkin had two goals and four assists as the Capitals won all three of their games on the week. The 37-year-old also furthered his name in the history books, passing Gordie Howe for second on the NHL's all-time career goals list. Needing two to pass Howe, Ovechkin scored twice in a 4-1 over the Winnipeg
On the latest episode of Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles, Amit Mann and Miles discuss what stood out about Pascal Siakam's 52-point performance vs. the Knicks. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.
Canada saw the biggest drop of any nation in FIFA's latest men's rankings after fizzling out of the 2022 Qatar World Cup in the group stages.
VANCOUVER — Bruce Boudreau shook his head Monday night and heaved a deep sigh. “It’s like Groundhog Day,” said the exasperated coach of the Vancouver Canucks. Captain Bo Horvat stood stone faced in the Vancouver dressing room, anticipating the questions he would face. “I’m running out of things to say,” said Horvat. “Another poor effort by us tonight. That’s the result right there.” Jordan Kyrou scored his first career hat trick and collected an assist as the St. Louis Blues broke open a close g
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Houston Texans have been fighting, scrapping and clawing, only to come up short too many times this season. Not this time — not even after having to wait an extra hour to kick off. Davis Mills threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks with 2:52 left, and the Texans snapped a nine-game skid by beating the sliding Tennessee Titans 19-14 Saturday in a game delayed because of power issues. “We needed this one,” first-year Houston coach Lovie Smith said. “We had a (