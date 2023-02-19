FHP: Woman riding scooter killed in Orange County hit-and-run

The Telegraph

Christopher Reindorp assures us that the Charteris sisters, Laura and Ann, were great beauties though the photos in his biography, Never Shaken, Never Stirred, don’t seem to bear this out. But they were both catnip to men – Laura in particular was described as “sex on legs”, though she later told her daughter that “sex means no more to me than cleaning my teeth”. Ann was born in 1913, Laura in 1915; their father was the second son of the Earl of Wemyss, and their mother was a Tennant (ie rich).