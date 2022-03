CBC

Two sisters from Belleville, Ont., were killed in a crash outside of Jacksonville, Fla., when their family's vehicle was rear-ended by a truck driver, while three other family members are fighting for their lives, police say. Master Sergeant Dylan Bryan of the Florida Highway Patrol says the vehicle carrying the family of six was struck from behind on Saturday while they moved through a green light at an intersection. Two of the daughters were pronounced dead at the scene. The parents and two ot