FHP: Man killed, another injured in Seminole County crash

Reuters Videos

STORY: Residents made space for more graves in a burial plot outside the Ukrainian hamlet of Hroza on Friday (October 6)......as they reeled from the horror of what happened the day before. Dozens of people gathered in a local cafe for a meal on Thursday (October 5) to honor a solider who died in the war against Russia, when the missile struck. It was one of the most deadly attacks during 20 months of fighting, and one that has devastated the tiny, tight-knit community.Valeriy Kozyr was not in the cafe when the missile fell, but lost his daughter and son-in-law in the attack, as well as friends and cousins. “It would have been better if I had died. Oh God, you cannot punish me like this. To leave the father and take the children!”He is now left to care for his three grandchildren, aged between 10 and 17.Around the village, shock is turning to grief and anger.Ukrainian soldier Serhii Ponomariov learned his father died in the strike after recognizing him in a photo showing the bodies of people killed.He rushed back to the village. And like others there, he is convinced the strike deliberately targeted the gathering of mourners."There were no soldiers there. The only serviceman there was the son of the man who was being re-buried. He came for the memorial. His father died at the beginning of the invasion and was simply being re-buried, there was nothing military about it. It must have been some bloody traitor that gave them details."Moscow denies targeting civilians in its full-scale invasion, a position it repeated on Friday in response to the Hroza strike. Thousands have been killed in a bombing campaign that has hit apartment blocks and restaurants as well as power stations, bridges and grain silos.Not all of the victims could be immediately identified. Valeriy Kozyr says the village will be forever changed.“They were all from here and now they are gone. Now I'll have to cross out half of my phone book, I won’t be able to get hold of them in the next world.”