FHP: Man killed, another injured in Seminole County crash

HINTON, Alta. — RCMP in Alberta say two 14-year-old boys have died in a single-vehicle crash. Police say the crash happened Friday just southwest of Hinton. RCMP Const. Kelsey Davidge says there were three youths — all under 18 — in the vehicle at the time of the crash. One of the 14-year-olds died at the scene, police say, while the other 14-year-old was pronounced dead in hospital. Davidge did not have information on the age of the third youth, or who was driving the vehicle. Police say they'r
ASHCROFT, B.C. — Mounties in B.C.'s southern Interior say a fiery head-on crash between two tractor trailers has claimed the life of one of the drivers. The crash on Thursday shut the Trans-Canada Highway down for much of the day. The Highway Patrol Division says its initial investigation indicates the two vehicles collided while travelling around a curve in opposite directions near the community of Spences Bridge, southwest of Kamloops. RCMP say the northbound semi went off a steep bank, landed
Drivers hit four pedestrians in separate collisions across the Greater Toronto Area Friday, killing one and seriously injuring three others, according to local police.Three of the collisions happened in Toronto, while the fourth happened in Mississauga.In the first incident, emergency services responded to reports of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke near the intersection of Burnhamthorpe Road and The West Mall shortly after 4 a.m., Toronto police said. Officers and paramedics
Three people are dead after a small plane crashed in Chilliwack, B.C., according to RCMP in the city about 100 kilometres east of Vancouver.The plane crashed behind a motel near the airport, killing the pilot and everyone on board, Sgt. Pete Healey said.The RCMP are notifying the victims' next of kin, Healey said.It's still unknown what caused the Piper PA-34 Seneca, a twin-engined light aircraft to crash. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada said it's sending investigators. First responder
It isn't often that an inability to drive stick leads to a gun fight. That's exactly what happened in San Antonio this week, when two suspects attempted to steal a car outside of a local bar.
A Saskatchewan man involved in a horrific highway crash in 2016 that killed two of his sons and his girlfriend is going to prison.Robert Major, 39, pleaded guilty in June at the Court of King's Bench in Saskatoon to three counts each of dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.Major was sentenced Friday, ending a legal saga that began seven years ago. Major had originally been convicted and sentenced to seven years, but he successfully appealed and a new trial wa
A 20-year old man was arrested in Yellowknife in the early hours of Saturday morning, after police say he hit a security guard and collided with an RCMP vehicle while driving intoxicated, injuring two people.The man, whose name was not included in the news release, was arrested shortly after 3:00 a.m. on Saturday morning.Police say he is facing several charges including "dangerous operation of a motor vehicle", and "assault on a police officer with a weapon".According to a news release from the
DETROIT (AP) — The United Auto Workers union said Friday it will not expand its strikes against Detroit's three automakers after General Motors made a breakthrough concession on unionizing electric vehicle battery plants. The announcement of the pause in adding factories to the strikes came minutes after GM agreed to bring workers at battery factories into the UAW's national contract, essentially assuring they will represented by the union. “We have had a major breakthrough that has not only dra
Silvia “Kelly” Vaca Abacay, 40, had been staying at her friend's when Richard Montano stabbed her to death and then burned her body, authorities said.
His arrest comes more than 9 months after the girl’s death, according to authorities.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The man charged with murder in the 1996 killing of Tupac Shakur knew the gravity of his arrest last week near his home on the outskirts of Las Vegas, according to police body camera footage released Friday. “So what they got you for, man?” an officer asks Duane “Keffe D" Davis. “Biggest case in Las Vegas history,” Davis says, recounting the date that Shakur was gunned down — “September 7th, 1996.” Police and prosecutors allege Davis was the mastermind behind the drive-by shootin
A Timberlea man is dead following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 19 in Inverness County on Friday.Three other people have non-life-threatening injuries, according to a release from the RCMP.RCMP say they responded to a report of a crash near Margaree Forks at about 5 p.m.The release says the vehicles were travelling in opposite directions on the highway when the crash occurred. Both vehicles ended up in a ditch, the release said. One of the vehicles flipped over.A 78-year-old man who was the
STORY: Residents made space for more graves in a burial plot outside the Ukrainian hamlet of Hroza on Friday (October 6)......as they reeled from the horror of what happened the day before. Dozens of people gathered in a local cafe for a meal on Thursday (October 5) to honor a solider who died in the war against Russia, when the missile struck. It was one of the most deadly attacks during 20 months of fighting, and one that has devastated the tiny, tight-knit community.Valeriy Kozyr was not in the cafe when the missile fell, but lost his daughter and son-in-law in the attack, as well as friends and cousins. “It would have been better if I had died. Oh God, you cannot punish me like this. To leave the father and take the children!”He is now left to care for his three grandchildren, aged between 10 and 17.Around the village, shock is turning to grief and anger.Ukrainian soldier Serhii Ponomariov learned his father died in the strike after recognizing him in a photo showing the bodies of people killed.He rushed back to the village. And like others there, he is convinced the strike deliberately targeted the gathering of mourners."There were no soldiers there. The only serviceman there was the son of the man who was being re-buried. He came for the memorial. His father died at the beginning of the invasion and was simply being re-buried, there was nothing military about it. It must have been some bloody traitor that gave them details."Moscow denies targeting civilians in its full-scale invasion, a position it repeated on Friday in response to the Hroza strike. Thousands have been killed in a bombing campaign that has hit apartment blocks and restaurants as well as power stations, bridges and grain silos.Not all of the victims could be immediately identified. Valeriy Kozyr says the village will be forever changed.“They were all from here and now they are gone. Now I'll have to cross out half of my phone book, I won’t be able to get hold of them in the next world.”
A man trying to become the youngest person to cross the Pacific Ocean in a handmade boat had to be rescued by a cruise ship after it capsized. Tom Robinson, 24, from Brisbane, Australia, began his 8,000-mile journey in his boat 'Maiwar' from the coast of Peru in July last year and was due to arrive in Cairns in December. After the plane found him, a P&O cruise ship made a detour to save him, finding him naked on top of the upside-down vessel.
The three-vehicle collision happened Friday night in Payette County, police said.