FHP: Driver arrested after Seminole County hit-and-run crash injures man

The Canadian Press

TANTALLON, N.S. — It doesn't make sense to Robie Holland that — as 250 millimetres of rain poured down in rural Nova Scotia — there was nothing to stop his father from travelling down a rapidly flooding road. "Why was the road open? That's the main question I keep coming back to .... It was flooding, and it wasn't safe for people to be going down those roads. Why, if you're out in the rural communities, is it a free-for-all?" he asked in an interview Friday. "In my eyes, this was an avoidable si