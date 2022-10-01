FHP consolidates I-75 closure due to Myakka River flooding

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said a FHP said troopers overnight consolidated the I-75 closure at Sumter Boulevard in Sarasota County due to flooding from the Myakka River. The interstate is now only closed southbound at Exit 193 (Jacaranda Blvd) & northbound at Exit 179 (North Port / Toledo Blade Blvd). https://www.abcactionnews.com/weather/hurricane/hurricane-ian-live-blog-latest-impacts-across-tampa-bay

