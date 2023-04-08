FHP: 1 man dead, another man injured in Davenport crash
FHP: 1 man dead, another man injured in Davenport crash
FHP: 1 man dead, another man injured in Davenport crash
A Utah man who f atally shot his wife, her mother and the couple’s five kids after he was investigated for child abuse left a suicide note saying he “would rather rot in hell” than continue enduring what he called controlling behavior by his wife, investigators wrote in a report released on Friday. The claims in the suicide note left by Michael Haight, 42, stand in stark contract to conclusions by investigators in the 57-page report that overwhelmingly portray Haight, and not his wife, as controlling and abusive. The report cites the family's communications before the killings and interviews from community members conducted after the January tragedy.
Sara Nowak was the passenger in a fatal accident that occurred five hours after she buried her husband, Louis Nowak, who died of cancer in March
A 12-year-old boy accused of murdering a “warm and loving” 60-year-old was smiling when he appeared in court on Saturday.
Her choice of first name is at odds with her husband’s opinion
Ontario's Ministry of the Environment has been notified after a transport truck crashed on Highway 401 west of Brockville, Ont., Friday morning, spilling fuel and injuring two people. A stretch of the highway was closed after the eastbound truck crossed the median just before 9:30 a.m. just west of the exit for Mallorytown, Ont., and struck a westbound vehicle, Ontario Provincial Police said. Two people were injured in the crash, OPP said. One suffered critical injuries while another was in stab
Father killed in fatal hit and run was taking his 8-year-old hiking and also left behind a son born three months after the crash.
The grandma found dead was known for taking a daily walk near her home.
DeSantis has battled with the entertainment giant since it opposed his administration's "Don't Say Gay" bill last year.
King Charles' youngest son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's rep gave the BBC a rare update on whether they will attend his coronation next month.
Cops responded to a domestic disturbance call
Stacey Silva said her father walking her down the aisle at her November 2022 wedding was "the best feeling in the world"
Shields said she tried to get Agassi's trophies replicated because she wanted their hypothetical future kids to "see their father's achievements."
The moment police entered The White Hart Inn pub and seized dolls after a hate crime complaint.Source: SWNS
Earlier this month, Flight Attendant star Kaley Cuoco, 37, happily announced that she had welcomed her daughter, Matilda, with her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey, 40. And now, the actress has shared a photo of her sister, Briana Cuoco, spending some quality time with her baby niece—and we swear, it’s like looking at the Big Bang Theory star’s twin. In a photo shared on Kaley’s Instagram Story, her younger sister Briana is sitting on a couch and holding baby Matilda in her arms. Kaley Cuoco/InstagramLoo
New Mexico State Police are investigating the “chaotic” incident.
Gabe is ready to marry Isabel, but he first has to secure her father's blessing after having an important conversation about his past
What drove the Iordache family to make a desperate bid to reach the US from Canada?
Hollywood star Brad Pitt let a 105 year old man live on his $40million LA estate rent free when his wife passed away.
Multi-storey car parks across the country could be at risk of collapse as heavier electric vehicles put pressure on ageing infrastructure, experts have warned.
Stephen Smith’s body was exhumed last weekend for a second autopsy that investigators hope will lead to an arrest.