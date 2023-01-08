A few spotty showers to end the weekend
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p
CALGARY — The Calgary Flames didn't let another game against the New York Islanders get away from them. Leading 3-1 after two periods, which the Flames also did in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders at USB Arena on Nov. 7, Nazem Kadri's audacious shot for an improbable goal salted away a 4-1 victory Friday night at the Saddledome. "I think we've grown. We're learning the importance of managing games," Flames forward Blake Coleman said. Coleman, Milan Lucic and Nikita Zadorov also scored for th
ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic beat Canada's Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4 at the Adelaide International on Friday to set up a semifinal with Daniil Medvedev. The combined ATP-WTA event is a warmup for this year’s Australian Open, which the top-seeded Djokovic missed last year after being barred from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Medvedev, the runner-up last year to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open, defeated fellow Russian Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-3 on Frida
TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to a 10-day contract. The team did not disclose financial details when it announced the move Saturday. Wieskamp comes to Toronto from the NBA G League's Wisconsin Herd, where he's averaged 17 points, 16 rebounds and 29.4 minutes in 13 games this season. The six-foot-six, 205-pound native of Muscatine, Iowa, played 29 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season, averaging 2.1 points and 7.1 minutes. Wieskamp previously played th
PITTSBURGH (AP) — When November began, the Pittsburgh Steelers were lifeless and listless at 2-6, searching for a chance to get back to “respectability,” as longtime coach Mike Tomlin put it. The Steelers did more than that over the following two months. They've entered the final week of what once appeared to be a lost season with an outside chance at making the playoffs. The only people not stunned by a second-half surge that seemed unlikely at Halloween might be the guys in black and gold who
HALIFAX — Brandt Clarke was a month short of his sixth birthday. The moment, however, remains etched in his memory. John Tavares scored a dramatic hat trick for Canada against the United States in a wild 7-4 victory on New Year's Eve at the 2009 world junior hockey championship in Ottawa. Clarke and his family were in the building — hanging off every shot, save and hit from the stands. "The electricity in the building," he said of what still resonates some 14 years later. "The red jerseys all th
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists in his return from a lower-body injury and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 on Thursday night. Vegas leads the Western Conference and is tied for second in the NHL at its midway point of the season. Pittsburgh, a 2-1 loser in Boston on Monday in the Winter Classic, has lost six straight, going 0-4-2 since Dec. 27. After giving the Knights a 2-0 lead early in the first period, Eichel — back after missing 11 games — a
CLEVELAND (AP) — Jadeveon Clowney's season is officially over — not that there was much of a question. The Cleveland Browns did not bring Clowney on their trip to Pittsburgh for the season finale after the defensive end was sent home from practice Friday for biting remarks he made about the organization and coaching staff. Before departing Saturday, the Browns officially downgraded Clowney to out. Coach Kevin Stefanski was intentionally vague Friday about Clowney's standing, but intimated the Br
WINTERBERG, Germany (AP) — Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. remained in the World Cup monobob season points lead Saturday, after finishing second to Germany's Laura Nolte in the first race of 2023. Nolte got her second consecutive win, both times with Humphries finishing second. Humphries is the only woman who has medalled in all four monobob races this season, and she has an 845-810 lead over Nolte in the season standings. Nolte trailed by 50 points entering Saturday. She finished two runs in 1 mi
The flame of the Arctic Winter Games will travel across some of the most northern communities in Alberta this week, on its way to Fort McMurray for the 2023 edition of the event that combines northern sports and culture. The Arctic Winter Games is an international competition for athletes from Northwest Territories, Yukon, Nunavut, northern Alberta, Alaska, Greenland, Finland and Norway. The event runs from Jan. 29 to Feb. 4 in Wood Buffalo and include a myriad of different sports including alpi
CHICAGO (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings come into the regular-season finale with the NFC North championship secured, a home game in the playoffs guaranteed and a bitter taste in their mouths. A lopsided loss last week left them staggering. They hope to steady themselves before the playoffs start. The Vikings will try to do just that when they visit the Chicago Bears to close out the regular season on Sunday. “Momentum is real, and it’s really big in the playoffs," defensive tackle Harrison Phillips
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-115 on Wednesday night. Orlando, playing without four suspended players, broke a three-game losing streak. Gary Harris and Terrence Ross each scored 18 points for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. added 13 points and 13 rebounds in his first start since Nov. 18. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, back in the lineup after missing Tuesday’s 150-117 win at Boston due to a
CHICAGO (AP) — When Pedro Grifol was preparing for his first interview for the manager job with the Chicago White Sox, he identified Andrew Benintendi as a perfect fit for the team. When Benintendi's name was brought up during his second interview, Grifol knew he was on to something. “He’s exactly what we were looking for this offseason,” Grifol said. With Grifol on hand, Benintendi pulled on his new No. 23 White Sox jersey on Wednesday — a day after finalizing a $75 million, five-year deal. It'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kirill Marchenko recorded his first career hat trick and scored in a shootout to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Saturday in a matchup of the Metropolitan Division’s best and worst teams. Carolina, which sits atop the division, has now lost three straight. Patrik Laine scored in the shootout, and Kent Johnson added the shootout game-winner and two assists for the Blue Jackets, who won for just the second time in their last 11 games. Joonas
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — First-year Saints coach Dennis Allen appears to have earned himself a second season, thanks in part to his club's current three-game winning streak. Not that Allen sounds ready to exhale as New Orleans (7-9) prepares to host Carolina (6-10) in the season finale for both teams on Sunday. The game holds no playoff implications. Just don't tell either coach that it's meaningless. “Nothing’s meaningless," Allen asserted. "All these things matter.” When the Saints fell to 4-9 after
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 25 points, Franz Wagner added 24 points and the Orlando Magic beat the Golden State Warriors 115-101 on Saturday night as the defending NBA champions dropped consecutive home games for the first time this season. The Magic won on the Warriors' home floor for the first time in more than 10 years. Anthony Lamb scored a career-high 26 points off the bench for Golen State, 14 of those in the opening quarter with four 3s. Donte DiVincenzo added 15 points and
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 32 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 31 points and 10 rebounds and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Orlando Magic 123-115 on Thursday night for their fifth straight win. Ziaire Williams came off the Memphis bench with 6-of-7 shooting and 16 points. Paolo Banchero had 30 points and nine rebounds for Orlando. Franz Wagner added 22 points, 19 in a desperate fourth-quarter comeback attempt. Jackson had 13 points and five rebounds in the Grizzlies' 43-point second qu
PHOENIX (AP) — Victor Oladipo scored a season-high 26 points, Bam Adebayo added 21 points and 11 rebounds and the Miami Heat beat the Phoenix Suns 104-96 on Friday night. The Heat and Suns entered the game with the same record, but are heading in opposite directions. Miami has won nine of its last 13. Phoenix dropped to .500 for the season and has lost five in a row, eight of nine and 13 of 17. The Heat led for the majority of the game and never trailed in the second half, though it stayed fairl