Few Masks at Ted Cruz Endorsement Appearance in Tennessee

Ted Cruz stumped for Tennessee Senate candidate Manny Sethi on July 24, appearing at several events, including the one seen here, in Mout Juliet.

Cruz’s appearance in Tennessee came a day after the state recorded its highest death toll from the coronavirus, with at least 37 patient deaths tied to the virus. Tennessee also reported some 2,500 new cases.

In Mt Juliet, few in the crowd wore masks and social distancing was not observed. Neither Sen Cruz nor Sethi were seen wearing masks.

Sethi, an orthopedic trauma surgeon, is running against former US ambassador to Japan Bill Hagerty to replace retiring Senator Lamar Alexander. The senate primary election is scheduled for August 6. Credit: https://www.facebook.com/watch/drmannyforsenate/ via Storyful