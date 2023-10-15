After a few days of gloomy weather, the sun returns and families hit the pumpkin patch

CBC

Two men who have been missing on Great Slave Lake since Thursday afternoon were found safe on Saturday evening, the Yellowknife RCMP said.In an update at about 7 p.m. on Saturday, the RCMP said that Samuel Roberts, 65, and Mark Elson, 51, have been found and that the coast guard is currently en route to bring them home.According to the RCMP, rescuers have communicated with the men and say they "confirmed that they are both alive and doing OK under the circumstances."A coast guard boat is current