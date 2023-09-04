Festival-goers Party Through Burning Man 'Disaster'

Festival-goers continued to party at the Burning Man festival in Nevada, despite thunderstorms turning the desert location into a mud pit.

Video posted by Katya Lee on September 2 and 3 shows attendees making the best of the wet conditions: dancing, singing, and trudging through the mud.

“Burning Man disaster is a real test of character this year. It’s beautiful to see people helping each other,” she wrote on Instagram.

One person died during the storm and the death is under investigation, Pershing County Sheriff Jerry Allen said in a statement.

Meanwhile, thousands of attendees are likely to remain stuck on site, with surrounding roads “too wet and muddy” to open, the festival’s website said on Sunday evening, September 3.

“There had been mild to heavy rain for several hours, causing conditions that made it virtually impossible for motorized vehicles to traverse the playa. Burning Man Org. has asked people to shelter in place until the ground has dried sufficiently to move safely,” Allen said.

“There is more rain forecast for the next few days which could cause further delays and disruptions for participants attempting to leave the festival as well as other operations within the festival.” Credit: Katya Lee via Storyful