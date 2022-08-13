Festival goers leave site of fatal stage collapse in Spain

STORY: High winds caused part of the main stage to collapse at a dance music festival near the Spanish city of Valencia in the early hours of Saturday, regional emergency services said.

Other infrastructure was also damaged when gusts battered the Medusa Festival, a huge electronic music festival held over six days in the east coast town of Cullera, south of Valencia.

“The party is the least important thing, the important thing is that someone has died,” Ruben Gonzalez, who attended the festival, said.

Thirty-two people were taken to hospital and three remained there on Saturday afternoon, regional health authorities said.

Organizers said they were cancelling the rest of the festival for the safety of attendees.