Festival-Goer Escorted by Staff as 'Mass Casualty Incident' Occurs at Travis Scott Concert

Officials in Houston, Texas, confirmed at least eight people died following a “mass casualty incident” at the Astroworld Festival at NRG Park on the night of Friday, November 5.

Speaking in a press conference in the early hours of Saturday, Houston Fire Department Chief Samuel Pena said among the fatalities that “tragic night” were “scores of individuals that were injured.”

Pena stated that just after 9 pm local time the crowd “began to compress towards the front of the stage” causing panic and “some injuries."

Video posted to Twitter by user @mvmo___ shows a man in a wheelchair being taken out of the Travis Scott concert by staff.

“I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night,” Travis Scott said in a post on November 6. “My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at AstroWorld Festival. Houston PD has my total support as they look into the tragic loss of life.” Credit: mvmo___ via Storyful