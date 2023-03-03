FESPACO: A continental celebration of African cinema

Every two years Burkina Faso hosts Africa's largest film festival, and the event has become a lynchpin of audiovisual industries across the continent. FRANCE 24's Fatimata Wane has been taking a look at the films in selection; she brings us her top picks from Ouagadougou. We also take a look at a French-speaking book fair in Rwanda which is hoping to build bridges in the publishing sector and bring a richer diversity of authors to their readers. And a new exhibition shines a light on the Senegalese statesman who sowed the seeds of Negritude, as Léopold Sédar Senghor's passions and politics go on display at the Quai Branly museum in Paris.



Read more on FRANCE 24 English