FESPACO: A continental celebration of African cinema
Every two years Burkina Faso hosts Africa's largest film festival, and the event has become a lynchpin of audiovisual industries across the continent. FRANCE 24's Fatimata Wane has been taking a look at the films in selection; she brings us her top picks from Ouagadougou. We also take a look at a French-speaking book fair in Rwanda which is hoping to build bridges in the publishing sector and bring a richer diversity of authors to their readers. And a new exhibition shines a light on the Senegalese statesman who sowed the seeds of Negritude, as Léopold Sédar Senghor's passions and politics go on display at the Quai Branly museum in Paris.