Ferry sinks off Indonesian island killing at least 15

STORY: Rescue teams in Indonesia were searching on Monday for survivors of a ferry that sank off Sulawesi island.

At least 15 people are known to have been killed in the disaster which happened shortly after midnight on Monday.

The cause of the sinking is still unclear.

The head of the search and rescue agency said that of the 40 people on board, 19 were still missing while six had survived.

Photos shared by the agency showed victims' bodies covered in cloth on the floor of the local hospital.

Ferries are a common mode of transport in Indonesia, which has more than 17,000 islands

Accidents are common as lax safety standards often allow vessels to be overloaded without adequate life-saving equipment.