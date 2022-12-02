Ferris wheel joins lit-up Sandi tree on Clematis Street

The Canadian Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — It's been another stinky season so far for the Cleveland Browns. On Sunday, it could have gotten a little smellier. A skunk was on the loose in the stands inside FirstEnergy Stadium during Cleveland's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The critter was initially spotted going up and down steps in a section of seats near the tunnel to the Browns locker room. Fans kept their distance from the skunk, which searched the aisles and under seats for food before hiding under a step.