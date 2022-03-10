Will Ferrell Warms Up With Golden State Warriors

Will Ferrell reprized his role from 2008 film Semi-Pro to join the Golden State Warriors in a warm-up session at the Chase Center on March 8.

Ferrell took to the court in full Jackie Moon costume while the team warmed up ahead of their game against the LA Clippers, delighting fans and even landing an impressive half-court shot.

The stunt was organized for Golden State Warrior Klay Thompson, who is a huge fan of the Semi-Pro movie.

“When I had some dark days I would put that movie on and it would make me smile. I’m very thankful for that film,” he told ESPN, adding: "That was so cool, dreams do come true.’’

It appears that Ferrell’s presence brought the Warriors some good luck, who went on to beat the Clippers 112-97, breaking a five-game losing streak.

Footage taken by Avantika Sinha shows Ferrell interacting with the team, as she questions whether or not it is really him. Credit: Avantika Sinha via Storyful