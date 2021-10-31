Ferrari Seized After 'Brief' Birmingham Pursuit, Police Say

Police in Birmingham, England, posted footage in the early hours of October 31 showing the seizure of a red Ferrari that was being driven with no insurance that they said had been spotted late on Saturday night.

Police said the same car had failed to stop for them earlier on Saturday in nearby Tyseley.

Police said the car was seized after a “brief” pursuit and that they would now investigate who was driving it at the time. Credit: WMP Traffic via Storyful