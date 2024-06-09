Fernando Tatis Jr.'s solo homer (12)
Fernando Tatis Jr. rips a solo homer to center to extend his hitting streak to 15 games, his career best
Bobrovsky stopped all 32 shots he faced during Florida's 3-0 victory.
35,038 fans turned up to Wrigley Field to make NWSL history.
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Kiké Hernández made an error while doing a live in-game interview during Apple TV+'s broadcast.
Świątek is now one of four women to win the singles title at Roland Garros four times.
Cristian Javier and José Urquidy both underwent Tommy John surgery this week.
MLB hadn't seen a comeback like this since 1995.
Yankee Stadium had a Fall Classic feel to it on Friday night as the Dodgers made a rare visit to the Bronx for a duel between two of baseball's best teams.
Griner missed the start of the season with a fractured toe.
Before the MLB London Series, New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso asked reporters if he could get the town's famous Sunday roast on a day other than Sunday.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about their picks for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game, Juan Soto’s injury, the ascension of Gunnar Henderson, Skenes vs. Ohtani and have their usual Friday edition of The Good, The Bad & The Uggla.
In today's edition: Oklahoma completes the four-peat, the Celtics dominate Game 1, the O's young superstar, a $1 million soccer tournament, and so much more.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine get together after the Boston Celtics won game 1 of the NBA Finals over the Dallas Mavericks to talk about how it all went down.
Juan Soto will undergo further testing on Friday to determine the severity of his left forearm injury.
The Sooners used a championship series-record five pitchers to make history.
Swiatek is searching for a third straight singles title at Roland Gartros
Team USA, participating in its first World Cup, defeated cricket powerhouse Pakistan by five runs in a tiebreaking super over.
To conclude our 'Data & trends that will define 2024 season' we do a deep dive on rookie WR production through the years. Scott Pianowski joins Matt Harmon to look at historical data of rookies over the past ten seasons to see how rookie WR are becoming more and more fantasy viable from the get-go. The two in the second half of the show attempt to identify which rookie WR you can trust in this class to bring you instant fantasy success this season.
In today's edition: The Olympics start in 50 days, Skenes vs. Ohtani, 17-year-old makes French Open semis, MLB power rankings, and so much more.
In the first at-bat, Skenes struck out Ohtani on three pitches. In the second, Ohtani demolished a home run.