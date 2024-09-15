Fernando Tatis Jr.'s RBI single
Fernando Tatis Jr.'s RBI singles to right field in the top of the 8th inning to score Luos Arraez and extend the lead to 6-0
Fernando Tatis Jr.'s RBI singles to right field in the top of the 8th inning to score Luos Arraez and extend the lead to 6-0
No. 1 Georgia struggled against a tough Kentucky defense, but got a 13–12 win over the Wildcats in Lexington.
Shedeur Sanders threw four touchdowns.
The Seminoles and Gators are a combined 1-5 through three weeks and there are few reasons for optimism.
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow will miss the rest of the 2024 season with a sprained right elbow, according to manager Dave Roberts.
Two UFC greats are finally scheduled to face off.
The Tua Foundation received nearly 1,000 donations in the 24 hours after Tagovailoa suffered another concussion.
The University of Washington first faced the “Agricultural College, Experiment Station and School of Science of the State of Washington” on the football field in 1900.
We almost had a major upset on Saturday.
The 49ers running back has been dealing with Achilles tendinitis and was a late scratch in Week 1.
The injury occurred on the first drive of the game, and Van Dyke was carted off the field.
Beau Brieske, Brant Hurter, Brenan Hanifee and Tyler Holton were one out away from history.
Caitlin Clark has broken her biggest record yet.
Mauricio Pochettino might be the most accomplished club soccer coach to ever take charge of a foreign national team.
Michigan athletics administrator and mental coach Greg Harden, praised for his work with athletes, including Tom Brady and Michael Phelps, dies at 75.
Payton Thorne threw four interceptions in the Tigers' Week 2 loss to Cal.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus unveils his first batch of draft rankings for the 2024-25 fantasy basketball season!
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus unveils his first batch of category league draft rankings for the 2024-25 fantasy basketball season!
Sean Higgins is charged with two counts of death by auto, reckless driving, possession of an open container and consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle.
The 48-year-old was arrested on nine different charges.
The MLB All-Star Game, where the national anthem singer is drunk and a pitcher is hungover.