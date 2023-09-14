Fentanyl Crisis Spurs Alarm Over Rising Deaths
Health leaders are sounding the alarm about fentanyl as many parts of the country anticipate seeing a record number of accidental deaths tied to the powerful opioid.
Health leaders are sounding the alarm about fentanyl as many parts of the country anticipate seeing a record number of accidental deaths tied to the powerful opioid.
Had she accepted it, Kevin Costner's offer would have provided his soon-to-be ex-wife with an additional $11,791 a month in child support.
Back in 1987, Sean Penn was sentenced to 60 days in county jail for hitting an extra on a movie set
As New York State civil fraud charges hang over Trump's real estate valuations, ethics filings show wild swings in the value of his businesses.
Pierre Poilievre is accusing a union representing WestJet employees of "trying to silence freedom of speech" by demanding an apology from the company after the Conservative leader spoke on the PA system on a recent flight.A video circulating online shows Poilievre making short remarks on a flight that was leaving Quebec City for Calgary Sunday night after the Conservative Party of Canada's convention.Poilievre's campaign-style speech lasted for about 45 seconds and was met with laughter and chee
"It’s like, really? You sell yourself so cheap?”
This marks the second time Mandel has made jokes about the Colombian star’s single status
VANCOUVER — A British Columbia man who is suing the RCMP claims he walked naked out of his shower to find a female uniformed Mountie standing in his bedroom. Kirk Forbes said the encounter in his Coquitlam home in June 2022 left him "shocked, confused and embarrassed." "I felt violated in my own home," he said in an interview Wednesday. "That's my safe place. It should always be that way." Mounties said in a news release issued Tuesday that the officers entered the home when they found that it a
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis shared an apology video after their letters supporting convicted rapist Danny Masterson went viral.
Fox NewsHouse Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) explained on Sunday why it was important for the House to vote on formalizing an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.Just three days later, and after Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy flip-flopped on his vow to hold a vote before launching the probe, Jordan, one of the three co-chairs of the impeachment inquiry, pulled his own 180 by telling Fox & Friends, “We don’t need that to move forward” because McCarthy’s pronouncement
We cannot calm down.
Green never looked better.
Celebrities including Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande have leaned into the small tattoo trend. But artists say this type of ink could cause regret.
The former President appeared at a GOP Senate luncheon in 2019 days after the Mueller probe concluded. Mitt Romney's upcoming has the details.
The advanced S-400 "Triumf" air-defense system was destroyed in a joint operation by Kyiv's security service (SBU) and navy, reports say.
The passive income dream can actually be a nightmare.
Princess Beatrice, 35, looked stunning in a coord from The Vampire's Wife to enjoy a glamorous evening with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at the V&A Museum in London - see photos
Margolyes has reflected on ‘uncomfortable’ experience working with ‘unlovely’ star in 1987
The Duchess of Sussex rocked a caramel toned blouse from Lagence and Gabriela Hearst trousers for the sixth day of the 2023 Invictus Games with Prince Harry - photos
Vladimir Putin’s rolling out of the red carpet for North Korea’s Kim Jong-un is likely to displease Xi Jinping.
Police say this was the third time in a month a person had been brutally beaten by a group of kids.