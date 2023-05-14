Fentanyl Campaign Launches in Placer County

Reuters

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will kick off fundraising for her 2024 re-election campaign in the swing state of Georgia on Friday as she and President Joe Biden tap donors for contributions to a ticket that raised over $1 billion in 2020. Harris will be headlining the Democratic Party of Georgia's Spring Soiree fundraiser - a gathering expected to have hundreds of attendees. The events come a day after Biden began his 2024 fundraising spree and attended two events in New York hosted by wealthy donors, where he addressed concerns about his age and said the upcoming campaign could be "a pretty ugly" one.