Fencing Surrounds US Capitol Ahead of 'Justice for J6' Rally

Security fencing surrounded the United States Capitol ahead of the “Justice for J6” rally scheduled for September 18 in Washington, DC.

The rally is one of several planned to take place on Saturday, and also the following weekend, across the US by Look Ahead America.

The group said the rallies were in protest of what it called the “tyrannical and inhumane treatment” of the “January 6 political prisoners" who have been “targeted by the Department of Justice and the FBI”.

Capitol Police have asked for National Guard support on the day, “should the need arise”.

Brendan Gutenschwager posted this footage on September 17 showing the temporary fencing encapsulating the US Capitol and the US Supreme Court. Credit: Brendan Gutenschwager via Storyful