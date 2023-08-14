Female sheep shearer inspired by women athletes

STORY: Location: Warkworth, New Zealand

This female sheep shearer says the Women's World Cup inspires her

[Taurito Hutana Tichborne, Maori sheep shearer]

“I just think it's really cool to see women athletes, like up there on the world stage, like being so powerful and just doing their thing. Yeah, I love to see it."

"I've observed a few shearers who really I would call athletes, who were at the top of their profession and really just did care about being the best they could be and competing. Yeah. Doing it as a competition."

Like soccer, shearing has typically been a male-dominated industry

"If you want to be a shearer, if you've got the heart of a shearer, that's what matters, and no one's going to kind of make a big deal over your gender or anything in the wool shed, like as long as you can do your job, that's what gets you respect. That's what people kind of value you on. Like, how do you do your job? Do you do it well?"

Hutana Tichborne went to school for law but found office life monotonous

She got a summer job in shearing and hasn't looked back

“One thing that's really dear to my heart is seeing so many Maori women up there competing in sport. As a Maori woman myself, I also remember hearing stories about how when Maori people weren't allowed to play any kind of professional sport in this country, and now we're kind of, not just being honoured for what we can do, but just doing our thing, doing what we love, and being free to do that and succeeding in it, which I just think is really beautiful.”