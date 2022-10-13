Female filmmaker hopes to help streaming services stay full while leading the way into Hollywood for other women
Headlines about Netflix losing subscribers have been everywhere, but experts say television isn’t going away anytime soon. In fact, there are more streaming services popping up all the time, and demand for new movies and shows to fill all these new avenues and products is bigger than ever. Filmmaker Marina Cappi, CEO of Marina Studios, is trying to help the film industry keep up with demand while also blazing a trail for other young women hoping to break into Hollywood.