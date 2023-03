The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Fred VanVleet feels like his Toronto Raptors are finding their rhythm with the NBA post-season right around the corner. Pascal Siakam earned a double-double with 25 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists to lead the Raptors past the Oklahoma City Thunder 128-111 on Thursday as Toronto had back-to-back wins. VanVleet scored 19 and dished out five assists as six Raptors players hit double digits in points. "Well it helps when our two best players play good," VanVleet said before adding "a