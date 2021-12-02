Fells Point holds offers up an Olde Tyme Christmas this weekend
It's been a special start for the Toronto Maple Leafs, who are the hottest team in the NHL right now. But for reasons associated to past failure, the level of excitement with the market doesn't do the team's performance justice.
It would be a shame if this run wasn't being enjoyed in the manner it should.
Brian Williams announced his retirement Thursday, ending a five-decade career that saw him rise to prominence as one of Canada's leading authorities on the Olympic Games.
The Blue Jays roster is in good shape, but there's still plenty of work to do after the lockout ends, whenever that is.
Antonio Brown was accused in November of purchasing counterfeit COVID-19 vaccine cards.
The Pelicans downplayed the severity of the setback but foot issues for big men are always cause for concern.
Evander Kane’s representatives say a video of the player allegedly pointing a gun at his estranged wife has been released without context.
Lions players and coaches have been affected by the shooting at Oxford High School.
A video shows a student punching an opposing player in the head instead of shaking his hand.
Brandt Clarke’s omission from Canada’s 2022 world junior selection camp roster is one of the most shocking snubs in recent memory.
UFC president Dana White took a shot at his own roster in declaring fighters are avoiding Khamzat Chimaev.
The Hurricanes, Avalanche and Capitals are poised for big nights in Round 8 of the tournament.
Here are our best bets for each prime-time total.
Gallagher and Niku are the first Montreal players to enter the league's protocol this season.
Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman revealed that the back of his jersey will honour the legendary Roy Halladay, who's No. 32 is retired in Toronto.
We're only one-third of the way through the Premier League season, but the table is already starting to take shape. At the top it's Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool leading the title race.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams faced one of the NFL's worst teams at home in December last season. The New York Jets left SoFi Stadium with their first victory, and the Rams were left with the most embarrassing loss of coach Sean McVay's career. So there's no way Los Angeles (7-4) could take Sunday's visit from the struggling Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9) lightly — even if the Rams' own three-game losing streak didn't already confirm they're capable of losing to anybody these days. “
Kaillie Humphries is now, officially, an American. And just like that, the U.S. medal hopes in bobsledding at the Beijing Olympics just got much stronger. The reigning world champion in both monobob and women’s bobsledding was sworn in as a citizen in San Diego on Thursday, ending her long saga to become an American and have the right to compete for the U.S. at the Olympics. She does not yet have her passport, but that is likely to be little more than a formality. Without the passport, there was
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James has been cleared to return to the Los Angeles Lakers after missing one game under the NBA's health and safety protocols. The league said Thursday that James is not positive for COVID-19 despite a series of tests that produced conflicting results earlier this week. Additional testing cleared James to play when the Lakers host the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night. James got an initial positive test from a sample collected on Monday. The sample was retested twice
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Soreness in Zion Williamson's surgically repaired right foot derailed plans for the 2020 All-Star forward to take part in his first full practice of the season on Thursday, team officials said. Now the plan is to rest the 2019 top overall draft choice for a few days to see if pain subsides, first-year Pelicans coach Willie Green said. “It’s more important to be patient,” Green said. “We’re talking about somebody’s career. Any time you’re dealing with that aspect of professiona