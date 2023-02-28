Fees waived amid too many dogs on hand at shelter

Anne Arundel County Animal Care and Control is running out of space for dogs, so they're waiving fees to encourage people to adopt a new pet. For Bruno, that means 23 hours a day, seven days a week in a cage. He desperately needs a new home, but so do all of the dogs at the Anne Arundel County Animal Control facility in Millersville, which is over capacity to be able to care for all the dogs. To help facilitate adoptions, they are offering all of their dogs free to approved adopters. They have everything from a puppy left in an abandoned litter to small dogs, big dogs and every kind of breed.