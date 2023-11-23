'It feels so good to giveback': Adopt a Family campaign is back

Sky News

Ashley Dale's parents have described the agony of her murder and how she died alone in a "cold wet backyard" - with her father saying "history repeated itself" after his son was also shot dead. Ms Dale's boyfriend, a drug dealer in a feud with a rival gang, was the target but he wasn't at the house when James Witham forced his way in. Ms Dale was standing by the back door and was hit in the abdomen as he sprayed 10 bullets from a sub-machine gun.