How do you feel about the Harborplace proposal?
From safety to traffic to housing, Baltimore neighbors asked questions to the developers of the major Harborplace project at a Tuesday night forum. The proposal, which lays out plans for new commercial, retail and residential development, would drastically overhaul the Inner Harbor. The Middle Branch Fitness Center in South Baltimore played host to the forum. Folks shared a slice of pizza and gave the mayor and developer a slice of their minds, submitting feedback and questions online and in-person on note cards, which were read to the developer. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/local/how-do-you-feel-about-the-harborplace-proposal-neighbors-share-with-developer