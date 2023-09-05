Feeding Jacksonian Seniors

Local Journalism Initiative

They were among pregnant couples in the city contacted by the territory's health authority in a scramble to get people to safety in the south, where the services they needed could be maintained. The two made it out just in time to deliver their firstborn, Henry MacIntosh, at the Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre in Alberta on August 18. “We were kind-of in shock a little bit," said Blake of the initial call. "That was on my due date, so I was 40 weeks pregnant." Alberta Health Services told Cabi