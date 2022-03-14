Feds: Pharmacies start test-to-treat program in Maryland

Some pharmacy stores in Maryland are part of a new federal COVID-19 test-to-treat program, according to government officials. Under the program, patients make one stop for a COVID-19 test and, if necessary, a course of one of two approved anti-viral pills. The program is intended to expand access to anti-viral medications, but it's unclear if that's happening at this early stage. According to officials with Walgreens and CVS, the program is already underway at stores in Maryland. But officials from both companies would not reveal the locations of current or future test-to-treat sites.