Feds take 'emergency action' against Union Institute
Union Institute & University "has misused Title IV funds to the detriment of its students, the department and taxpayers," said the 14-page letter from the Department of Education.
International students and advocacy groups in Canada say Ottawa's temporary removal of the cap on hours the students can work off campus each week should be made permanent.Last year, the federal government removed the ceiling of 20 hours of off-campus work per week while classes are in session. The pilot, which affected more than 500,000 students, is set to end this year."The past year has been quite good in terms of finances because I could work 40 hours a week and have been able to pay off my
Attempts to shift blame for attack on the Capitol continue
The Washington Post argues in a lawsuit that a new law violates Florida's own Constitution that gives the public's right to access government records.
Residents who live on the east side of the 2800 block of Randolph Avenue, their backyard neighbours on Skyline Drive as well as some residents along Grand Marais West received notices from the city last week ordering them to remove sheds, pools and even fences from their backyards because they were encroaching on an alleyway.However the surprised residents say there hasn't been an alley there for decades and everyone's backyards abut one another."Apparently the alley was never closed, according
Republican senator’s efforts to hold up military promotions has caused relations to sour between him and others in his party
TORONTO — Ontario's public elementary teachers announced Tuesday they have reached a tentative contract deal with the provincial government, averting strikes for the next three years, if ratified. The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario said the deal covering 80,000 teachers and occasional teachers "protects their collective agreement entitlements and also addresses key bargaining goals," but it is not making details public yet. "This has been the longest round of central bargaining in ET
The provincial government has announced it's providing land to three private developers for affordable housing projects, but few details on the initiative have been released.Provincially-owned land in Cole Harbour, Lower Sackville, and Bridgewater will be provided for a nominal fee through the province's Land For Housing Initiative, which aims to make 37 parcels of land across the province available for housing development. The property on Sherwood Street in Cole Harbour will be developed by Met
Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) suggested that federal agents disguised themselves as Trump supporters on Jan. 6.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A divided federal appeals court on Monday ruled that private individuals and groups such as the NAACP do not have the ability to sue under a key section of the federal Voting Rights Act, a decision that contradicts decades of precedent and could further erode protections under the landmark 1965 law. The 2-1 decision by a panel of the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals based in St. Louis found that only the U.S. attorney general can enforce Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, which re
LONDON (AP) — Boris Johnson, the former British prime minister, struggled to come to grips with much of the science during the coronavirus pandemic, his chief scientific adviser said Monday. In keenly awaited testimony to the country’s public inquiry into the COVID-19 pandemic, Patrick Vallance said he and others faced repeated problems getting Johnson to understand the science and that he changed his mind on numerous occasions. “I think I’m right in saying that the prime minister gave up scienc
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democrats urged the Wisconsin Supreme Court to overturn Republican-drawn legislative maps Tuesday, with conservative justices questioning the timing of the redistricting challenge, while liberals focused on the constitutionality of the current maps and what the process should be for adopting new ones. The fight comes ahead of the 2024 election in a battleground state where four of the six past presidential elections have been decided by fewer than 23,000 votes, and Republica
The U.S. on Monday released a new $100 million aid package for Ukraine, announcing more artillery rounds and anti-aircraft munitions as Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin made a surprise visit to Kyiv. The package includes 155 millimeter artillery shells, Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, small arms ammunition and Javelin and AT-4 launchers. Austin said at a Monday press…
The prototype devices were quietly delivered with the help of a US Air Force plane carrying humanitarian aid, CNN reported.
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans issued a subpoena Tuesday to a senior federal prosecutor involved in the criminal investigation into Hunter Biden, demanding answers for what they allege is Justice Department interference in the yearslong case into the president's son. Rep. Jim Jordan, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, called on Lesley Wolf, the assistant U.S. attorney for Delaware, to appear before the committee by Dec. 7, according to a copy of the congressional subpoena obtained by T
School closures are being discussed as a way to cut the project budget deficit for the 2024-25 year.
(Bloomberg) -- A group of Republican lawmakers warned that two F-16 fighter jet programs for Taiwan remain at “high risk” of falling further behind despite efforts to accelerate deliveries to bolster the island’s defenses against China. Most Read from BloombergSam Altman, OpenAI Board Open Talks to Negotiate His Possible ReturnOpenAI in ‘Intense Discussions’ to Quell Potential MutinyBinance and CEO Plead Guilty, Agree to Pay Billions in FinesCitigroup Cuts Over 300 Senior Manager Roles in Latest
University of Glasgow students chanted and held signs as they protested at the establishment’s management office.
OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada's government will present legislation this month to start paying subsidies for carbon capture and net-zero energy projects, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters, part of a plan to worth around $20 billion over five years. A long delay in state support for carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS) projects and for equipment used to produce low-carbon energy prompted industry lobbies to warn in September that some C$50 billion ($36 billion) worth of investments were at risk if the government did not act soon. Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will announce the investment tax credit (ITC) funding when she presents the so-called Fall Economic Statement (FES) to parliament on Tuesday afternoon, the source added.
Budapest’s current opposition to beginning negotiations on admitting Ukraine into the EU can be overcome diplomatically, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a joint press conference with Moldovan President Maia Sandu on Nov. 21.
According to Fortune, Yaccarino told staff to "be as fiscally responsible as possible."