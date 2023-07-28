FedEx driver rescues man from burning car
A FedEx driver pulled a man from a burning car seconds before it exploded on an interstate near San Diego.
A mother and her 17-year-old son were killed in Georgia last week when a train collided with their car
Two people were killed in a crash involving a motorcycle and a car in Vaughan late Tuesday, York Regional Police say.The collision happened around 10:20 p.m. in the area of Highway 7 and Thornhill Woods Drive.In a news release issued Wednesday, police said the driver of a blue Volkswagen sedan that was going east on Highway 7 West tried to turn north onto Thornhill Woods Drive when it collided with a westbound Suzuki motorcycle.The two people on the motorcycle were ejected from their seats and t
Tesla intentionally exaggerated the driving range for its electric cars, Reuters reported, and Elon Musk was reportedly personally involved.
Colorado State Patrol Trooper Kevin Bagley leapt over the bridge which led to a 30-foot fall to a river below. He is recovering at home.
"You can tell it's definitely geared toward trying to look like an F-150 Lightning," auto expert Sandy Munro said, looking at a recent Cybertruck pic.
DETROIT (AP) — The announcement Wednesday that seven major automakers are joining to build a large North American electric vehicle charging network should pull people off the sidelines to at least consider shifting away from gas-powered vehicles. That's how auto industry analysts see the move by General Motors, BMW, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes and Stellantis to build a network of fast-chargers that will rival Tesla's and will nearly double the number of quick-charging plugs in the U.S. and Can
A witness had previously raised concern that a police officer caused the crash, but the investigation found no wrongdoing by the officer who witnessed the crash.
'I will live here until I die,' says Joe Axline, who lives in a retired McDonnell Douglas MD-80 passenger jet he has renovated into a three-bed home.
Authorities said the supercar had been traveling more than 100 MPH.
The future of clean car technology may very well be hydrogen fuel cells. While you can already drive one on the road today, filling it up conveniently is another matter.
The XPeng G6 takes aim at Tesla's Model Y with an impressive, 469-mile range and lightning-fast charging capability.
How well do you know this Mopar muscle car?
The iconic sports car is expected to be the marque's final ICE-powered model.
2024 Toyota Land Cruiser shows its nose in a new teaser. We also get an official release date.
Porsche has a plan to gradually electrify its car lineup so that electric vehicles make up 80% of sales by 2030, and it aims to make its iconic 911 the only internal-combustion engine model left standing, a top executive said. Porsche, which had not previously outlined plans to ultimately have only one combustion-engine model, is seen as closely associated with e-fuels because of an investment in Chilean energy company HIF Global. The automaker will electrify its compact SUV Macan, followed by the 718 sports car and then the best-selling Cayenne, Porsche e-fuels team leader Karl Dums said.
Due for sale in the U.S. in summer 2024, the sleek little Volvo EX30 EV promises up to 275 miles range and 0-60 mph in as little as 3.4 seconds.
A legend lost.
Two drivers were taken to an area hospital and one of them died, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The crash in Valley Glen is the latest LAPD pursuit to end in injury. LAPD data show that almost of half of people injured or killed during chases were bystanders.
A Saudi F-15SA fighter jet crashed during a training exercise Wednesday, killing the crew on board, the kingdom said. A statement carried by the state-run Saudi Press Agency said the crash happened near the King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait, some 815 kilometers (506 miles) southwest of the capital, Riyadh. Military spokesman Brig. Gen. Turki al-Malki said in the statement that an investigation was underway to determine the cause of the crash.