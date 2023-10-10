Federally qualified health centers expanding in West Central Florida

According to the nonprofit KFF, more than 700-thousand Floridians have been removed from our state's Medicaid program since the state revised its eligibility requirements earlier this year. According to healthcare advocates across the state, many of those folks will fall into a "healthcare gap" —meaning they may not qualify for private insurance or they may not be able to afford enough coverage to meet their needs. It's a gap that Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) often work to fill. Monday, ABC Action News got a look at one of those centers at work in Davenport.